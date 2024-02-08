OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Stephens

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,210. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. OneMain has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

