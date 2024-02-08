Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.78

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.78 and last traded at $86.72, with a volume of 45805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.