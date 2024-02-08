Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 424,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,859. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

