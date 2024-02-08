Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 643 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.86. 493,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

