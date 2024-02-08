Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 397,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

