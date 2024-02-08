Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.61

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 200865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

