Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.850-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.
Duke Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.88. 882,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
