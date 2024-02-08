Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

