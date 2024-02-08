American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.50 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

American Financial Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $122.29 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 264,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 106,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

