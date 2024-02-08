KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KKR opened at $95.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

