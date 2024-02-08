Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.68 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 49,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.