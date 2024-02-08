Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

