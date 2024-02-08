Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.400-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $271.79 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $272.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.