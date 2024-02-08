Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,241 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

