Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 132 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

AEP stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

