Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 12-Month High at $248.23

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $248.23 and last traded at $245.87, with a volume of 151055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,693.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

