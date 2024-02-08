Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock worth $9,236,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.37. 14,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.12. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

