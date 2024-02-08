3,021 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 551,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,881. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

