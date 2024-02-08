1,920 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.33. 234,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

