Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.53. 10,385,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,532,504. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

