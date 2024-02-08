Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $21.15. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 193,323 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Compass Minerals International

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 436,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $837.38 million, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.