News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 1182848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in News by 66.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in News by 35.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in News by 3.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56 and a beta of 1.33.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.