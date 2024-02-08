XPO (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $118.94 and last traded at $118.69, with a volume of 121954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.54.

The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,891,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

