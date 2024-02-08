HighTower Advisors LLC Has $128.51 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $128,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 32,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,318. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

