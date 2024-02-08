HighTower Advisors LLC Has $123.16 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,513 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $123,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.34. 592,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,279. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

