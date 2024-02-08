HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 149,130 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,926,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,130 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $111,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $63.54. 448,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $64.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

