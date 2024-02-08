HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 64,715 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,715 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $95,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

QUAL traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $156.29. 1,295,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

