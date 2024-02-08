HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 18,556 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Occidental Petroleum worth $94,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

