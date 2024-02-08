Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.35% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $87,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 985,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

