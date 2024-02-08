HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 779,722 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $90,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 144,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,851. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

