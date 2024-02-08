HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 137,705 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,705 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $108,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $81.86 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 402,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,459. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

