SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $83,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $506.59. 116,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,924. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $513.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

