Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,607,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $73,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 112,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.