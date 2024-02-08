iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $156.29. 1,295,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

