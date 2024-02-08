HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 44,878 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boeing worth $85,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

BA traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.93. 1,908,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,414,118. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

