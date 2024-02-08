Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 260.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $433.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,945. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

