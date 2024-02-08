HighTower Advisors LLC Has $69.16 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,480 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $69,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.55. 1,415,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $58.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.