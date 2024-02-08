HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 72,364 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,364 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.64% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $75,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

