Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 47,368 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $278,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,594,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.