Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

