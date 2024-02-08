First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 762,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.95 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

