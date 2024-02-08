Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,239 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EOG Resources Price Performance
Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
