Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,239 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

