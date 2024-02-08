Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.