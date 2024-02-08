Argent Trust Co Sells 2,020 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 216,478 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,159 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

