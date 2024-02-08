Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 946,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.