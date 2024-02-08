ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

