ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.