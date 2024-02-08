ALEX Lab Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $114.54 Million (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. ALEX Lab has a total market capitalization of $114.54 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.28909385 USD and is up 9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,336,911.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

