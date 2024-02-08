KRYZA Exchange Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.49 Million (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $110.49 million and approximately $2,598.84 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.01399134 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

