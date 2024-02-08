WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.1 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.900-16.400 EPS.

WEX Stock Up 2.8 %

WEX traded up $5.66 on Thursday, reaching $208.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,935. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.83 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.46.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.