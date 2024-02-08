Royal Bank of Canada Raises California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $70.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

California Resources stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 203,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,789. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after buying an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after buying an additional 190,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,900,000 after buying an additional 182,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

